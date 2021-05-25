Jobvite : Announces Return of The Summer to Evolve

Fast-Moving Summer Programming Series to Deliver Free Education, Actionable Takeaways to Talent Acquisition Community This Summer

Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry-leading talent acquisition suite, announced today its second annual The Summer to Evolve program, this year entitled “The Summer to Evolve: Road Trip.” The series delivers a summer full of educational programming designed to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals improve their skills, tactics, and strategies.

Launching June 8, 2021, and running for eight weeks, The Summer to Evolve: Road Trip will feature three free sessions per week full of educational content and thought leadership designed specifically for talent acquisition (TA) and recruiting professionals. Adapting recruiting strategies to meet increased hiring needs, establishing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) goals, automating recruiting processes for efficiency, and positive candidate communications are just some of the topics aimed at helping attendees improve existing processes, and inspire new ideas from some of the greatest minds in talent acquisition.

“Rethinking recruiting strategies is especially crucial during this time of massive job market change, when many recruiters are struggling to fill open roles,” said Pete Lamson, CEO of Jobvite. “That is why we are so excited for the opportunity to gather the talent acquisition and HR community together again to provide free education surrounding relevant topics that will improve hiring success in 2021. With multiple sessions each week, topics such as building talent pools to support rapid hiring post-pandemic, identifying key TA metrics to drive business outcomes, and leveraging recruitment technology will provide attendees with clear and actionable ways to find and hire top talent faster.”

The Summer to Evolve offers a variety of programming throughout the summer. Sessions include:

Two Talented Tuesdays: Moderated insightful discussions between TA influencers and TA practitioners.

Moderated insightful discussions between TA influencers and TA practitioners. Working Session Wednesdays: Fast-paced training sessions taught by Jobvite instructors. These sessions are designed to jump right into the latest in TA, leaving attendees with actionable takeaways and best practices to share with their teams.

Fast-paced training sessions taught by Jobvite instructors. These sessions are designed to jump right into the latest in TA, leaving attendees with actionable takeaways and best practices to share with their teams. Walk-Thru Thursdays: Feature weekly product knowledge takeaways for talent teams. Jobvite Solutions Engineers will provide deep dives into aspects of the Jobvite TA Suite that will help improve candidate quality, employer brand, and TA success.

The sessions will allow attendees to hear from notable analysts and influencers from the TA space, including:

Registrants will also hear from Jobvite customers including BioMarin, Dent Wizard, Cox Enterprises, and Rightpoint, as well as many Jobvite speakers.

“I’m excited to be a part of this roster of talent – there is truly a session for everyone,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “Our research shows that talent acquisition teams are, and have been, operating in unforeseen recruiting territory, and there is so much for us to learn and discuss with our peers right now. I’m looking forward to hearing the discussion along with studying and growing together.”

Registration is now open at www.jobvite.com/summer. To learn more about Jobvite and its solutions, please visit www.jobvite.com or find Jobvite on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

