Joby Aviation : to Participate in Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference

Joby Aviation (“Joby” or the “Company”), a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) that it intends to operate as a commercial passenger aircraft beginning in 2024, today announced that Executive Chairman Paul Sciarra will attend the Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 27th. The Company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 1:00 PM ET, and a webcast of the presentation will be available here.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a maximum range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 700 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005391/en/