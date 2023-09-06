Biden has stepped up testing after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on Monday.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Biden has stepped up testing after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on Monday.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
US securities regulator charges 5 investment advisers with custody rule violations
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Broadcom, Fedex, Salesforce...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.