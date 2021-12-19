Log in
Joe Wilson : Wilson and Moulton Condemn Russia's Aggression on Ukraine Border

12/19/2021 | 03:10pm EST
Washington, D.C.- Congressmen Joe Wilson and Seth Moulton issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine's independence, while condemning Russia's aggressive behavior at their common border.

"Having returned from Ukraine last week, on a bipartisan delegation, we remain deeply concerned by Russia's confrontational buildup of its military in and around the country. The support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the U.S. Congress is unwavering.

"We stand ready to work with the Administration and our transatlantic partners to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including by imposing new, crippling sanctions on Russia should it continue its invasion into Ukraine. As tens of thousands of Russian troops assemble on Ukraine's border, we support the accelerated distribution of additional lethal and nonlethal military equipment to Ukraine and remain steadfast in our commitment to the security of our NATO allies, especially those in Eastern Europe that face the threat posed by Putin's Russia every day.

"Russia is the aggressor in its attempts to undermine European security, not Ukraine or NATO. In response to Russia's threatening actions, there can be no concessions made at the expense of Ukraine or NATO's posture on the eastern flank for Putin's regime."

Disclaimer

Joe Wilson published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 20:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS