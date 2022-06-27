VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (SNM: TSXV and Nasdaq First North Growth Market ( Sweden )) confirms receipt of payment for the March 2022 Atrush sales and entitlements at $ 43.66 million ( $ 16.07 million net to the Company).

The Company is also in receipt of $ 3.12 million net to the Company as the next instalment for March 2022 in the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") receivable repayment mechanism calculated based on the KRG's proposed amendment to the mechanism repayment terms as announced on May 13, 2021. Today's payment repays in full the KRG's outstanding receivable amount owed to the Company.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc. , in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market ( Sweden ) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the " Lundin Group of Companies ".

