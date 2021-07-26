Log in
Joh Berenberg Gossler KG : Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

07/26/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

26.07.2021 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of

Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)

on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 19 July 2021 until and including 23 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price in EUR (0.00) Stabilisation Trading Venue
19.07.2021 P 120 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 461 7.42 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 496 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 132 7.32 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 199 7.32 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 187 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 2,169 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 306 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 333 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 250 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 500 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 329 7.46 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 113 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 399 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 100 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 1,250 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 850 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 92 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 230 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 304 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 122 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 1,500 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 144 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 494 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 7 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 33 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 336 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 350 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 69 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
19.07.2021 P 24 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   11,899    
         
         
20.07.2021 P 399 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 176 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 174 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 293 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 59 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 194 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 21 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
20.07.2021 P 64 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   1,380    
         
         
21.07.2021 P 24 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 3 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 9 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 52 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 649 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 293 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 18 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 139 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 1,118 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 230 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 55 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
21.07.2021 P 101 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   2,691    
         
         
22.07.2021 P 98 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
22.07.2021 P 90 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
22.07.2021 P 79 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
22.07.2021 P 213 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
22.07.2021 P 1,618 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
22.07.2021 P 667 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   2,765    
         
         
23.07.2021 P 60 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
23.07.2021 P 387 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
23.07.2021 P 290 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
23.07.2021 P 5 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   742    
         
         
Total 19.07.2021 - 23.07.2021   19,477    
 

** End of Message **


26.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1221499  26.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
