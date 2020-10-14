Log in
Joh Berenberg Gossler KG : Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft completes partial sale of existing shares in Dermapharm Holding SE

10/14/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft completes partial sale of existing shares in Dermapharm Holding SE

14.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.


PRESS RELEASE
13 October 2020

 

Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft completes partial sale of existing shares in Dermapharm Holding SE

Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, main shareholder in Dermapharm Holding SE, has successfully completed the announced placement of shares in Dermapharm Holding SE. Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft has sold 5,384,000 shares in Dermapharm Holding SE, corresponding to 10.0% of the outstanding share capital. The shares have been placed at a price of EUR 46.00 per share with institutional investors. Following the private placement, the free float will increase from c. 24.95% to c. 34.95%. Settlement of the private placement will take place on October 16, 2020. Berenberg acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the private placement.

Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will remain the major shareholder with c. 65.05% of the outstanding share capital in Dermapharm Holding SE. Aside from Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's completed private placement of part of its shareholding in Dermapharm Holding SE, Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft does currently not intend to further decrease its position as a major shareholder in Dermapharm Holding SE. Therefore, Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft committed to a 12-month lock-up following the envisaged placement.

The information was submitted for publication by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Disclaimer

These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Dermapharm Holding SE (the "Company") in Germany, the United States, Australia, Canada or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in Germany or the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.


14.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1140745  14.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

