Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Johannesburg stocks draw net positive foreign inflows as Moscow wanes

03/09/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers wearing protective masks are seen at the reception with an electronic board displaying major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa's biggest bourse, has seen net positive foreign inflows for the first time in three and a half years, data shows, as emerging market investors shifted funds from Moscow.

Accounting scandals in top companies, anaemic domestic growth, regulatory concerns and corruption allegations against the government combined to make foreign investors wary of the Johannesburg bourse.

They remained net sellers even though the benchmark index on the JSE gave a return of 4% and 24% respectively over the last two years.

The net selling trend reversed in mid-February as concern Russia would invade Ukraine mounted, JSE data shows.

As another resource-rich nation, likely to benefit from high commodity prices, South Africa is a logical alternative and in February alone, the JSE saw 15 billion rand ($991.11 million) and 17 billion rand of net foreign capital flowing into equity and debt markets respectively.

Foreign inflow were last net positive in August 2018.

JSE CEO Leila Fourie said she expected the displacement from Russia to continue to benefit South Africa "as major indices take steps to exclude Russian exposures, particularly in the EEMEA (emerging market) indices wherein South Africa's weight is larger".

The inflows will increase liquidity, and could lift company valuations on the JSE, reducing the discount at which several major South African companies trade compared with the value of their underlying assets, Fourie said.

Once viewed as the continent's centre of capital-raising and listings, Johannesburg has gradually lost prominence.

Around 25 companies de-listed in 2021, a quarter more than the previous year, and the bourse has seen few initial public offerings compared to a flood of IPOs in other emerging markets.

David Shapiro, deputy chairman of Sasfin Securities, said volumes traded on the JSE have doubled over the last week, which could not be explained by local investment alone.

"If you eliminate Russia, you need to put your money somewhere... South Africa being a resource nation, automatically money gets diverted here," he said.

($1 = 15.1372 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Barbara Lewis)

By Promit Mukherjee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.07% 556.77 Delayed Quote.3.77%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.29% 2059.24 Delayed Quote.3.42%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.51% 180.08 Delayed Quote.2.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.88% 117.949 Delayed Quote.73.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58aGermany certainly not sending warplanes to Ukraine, says Scholz
RE
09:56aOil falls 5% on speculation U.S. Russia oil ban won't add to supply shock
RE
09:56aRussia acknowledges conscripts were part of Ukraine operation, some taken prisoner
RE
09:56aGermany won't send warplanes to Ukraine, eyes energy cooperation with Canada
RE
09:54aUK says refugee security checks needed as Ukraine calls for visa relaxation
RE
09:54aAfrica's MTN resumes dividend after bumper annual profit
RE
09:53aJapanese airline ANA plans belt-tightening before fare hikes - incoming CEO
RE
09:53aMcDonald's says Russia store closures to cost $50 million per month
RE
09:48aJohannesburg stocks draw net positive foreign inflows as Moscow wanes
RE
09:47aNestle suspends capital investment in Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
3FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
4World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for..
5Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukra..

HOT NEWS