John Andrews Joins Invicti Security as VP of Global Channel

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a leader in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) today announced John Andrews has joined the leadership team as Vice President of Global Channel for Acunetix and Netsparker.

Andrews previously served as Director of International Channels at Rapid7 and Vice President of Worldwide Channels and before that Director of EMEA Channels at Centrify. In 2019, he was recognized by CRN as a top IT channel leader.

His over 20 years of experience in IT security and channel development includes distribution, MSSP, VAR, SI, and GSI with global marketplaces such as AWS and Azure. Other experience includes roles at Juniper Networks, McAfee, and F5 (Middle East channel development), Computerlinks Distribution (Director of Marketing, APAC), Beyondtrust (Strategic Alliances Director).

"Bringing John on board is a big step forward as we continue to drive growth and revenue through our channel program," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Invicti Security. "He's enabled partners around the world to be more successful in the highly-competitive cybersecurity space and will help our channel program continue to thrive."

"More and more often, organizations are relying on their trusted partners for guidance and advice on how to prepare adequately against cyber security breaches. in a continuously expanding market of security platforms and solutions," said Andrews. "Partners give customers additional peace of mind because they make educated and integrated choices, aligned to the customer's security strategy."

ISACA, an international association focused on IT governance, reported in its State of Cybersecurity 2020 report that cyber attacks ranked as the fastest growing crime in the U.S., and globally, cyber crime damages are expected to reach six trillion dollars in 2021.

"Channel is a key element to the security of our customers," said Andrews. "I'm looking forward to investing in and supporting our partner community to improve the ease of doing business with Invicti," he said.

Read this interview to learn more about Andrews and his plans for the Invicti channel program.

About Invicti Security

Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti Security specializes in web application security, serving organizations across the world. Invicti was founded in 2018 by bringing together Netsparker and Acunetix, two leading providers of DAST and IAST solutions. Netsparker is a leader in enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is a global web security leader for small and medium-sized companies. A privately held company, Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital.

