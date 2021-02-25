Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Andrews Joins Invicti Security as VP of Global Channel

02/25/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a leader in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) today announced John Andrews has joined the leadership team as Vice President of Global Channel for Acunetix and Netsparker.

Andrews previously served as Director of International Channels at Rapid7 and Vice President of Worldwide Channels and before that Director of EMEA Channels at Centrify. In 2019, he was recognized by CRN as a top IT channel leader.

His over 20 years of experience in IT security and channel development includes distribution, MSSP, VAR, SI, and GSI with global marketplaces such as AWS and Azure. Other experience includes roles at Juniper Networks, McAfee, and F5 (Middle East channel development), Computerlinks Distribution (Director of Marketing, APAC), Beyondtrust (Strategic Alliances Director).

"Bringing John on board is a big step forward as we continue to drive growth and revenue through our channel program," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Invicti Security. "He's enabled partners around the world to be more successful in the highly-competitive cybersecurity space and will help our channel program continue to thrive."

"More and more often, organizations are relying on their trusted partners for guidance and advice on how to prepare adequately against cyber security breaches. in a continuously expanding market of security platforms and solutions," said Andrews. "Partners give customers additional peace of mind because they make educated and integrated choices, aligned to the customer's security strategy."

ISACA, an international association focused on IT governance, reported in its State of Cybersecurity 2020 report that cyber attacks ranked as the fastest growing crime in the U.S., and globally, cyber crime damages are expected to reach six trillion dollars in 2021.

"Channel is a key element to the security of our customers," said Andrews. "I'm looking forward to investing in and supporting our partner community to improve the ease of doing business with Invicti," he said.

Read this interview to learn more about Andrews and his plans for the Invicti channel program.

About Invicti Security
Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti Security specializes in web application security, serving organizations across the world. Invicti was founded in 2018 by bringing together Netsparker and Acunetix, two leading providers of DAST and IAST solutions. Netsparker is a leader in enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is a global web security leader for small and medium-sized companies. A privately held company, Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-andrews-joins-invicti-security-as-vp-of-global-channel-301235813.html

SOURCE Invicti Security


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aNEW YORK TIMES : Announces “Black History, Continued”
PU
11:27aREACT-EU instrument to support regions affected by the coronavirus pandemic
PU
11:27aIP : Econic Technologies Ltd - Econic Technologies appoints a new CEO as it enters its next phase
PU
11:27aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:25aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
AQ
11:25aAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : December 2020, Full Year 2020 Numbers
PU
11:25aWomen's Earnings In North Dakota — 2019
PU
11:25aWomen's Earnings In Wisconsin — 2019
PU
11:25aUnion Members in Idaho — 2020
PU
11:25aJPMORGAN CHASE : TIAA Names JPMorgan's Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ