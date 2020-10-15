John Berkley, President, Promoted to co-CEO of Cast & Crew

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cast & Crew, a leading provider of software and services for the entertainment production industry, and Eric Belcher, CEO, today announced the promotion of John Berkley, President, to co-CEO.

Berkley has been with Cast & Crew since 2016 and was appointed President in 2017.

"As our industry has grown, so has Cast & Crew. The size, scope, and complexity of our business continues to evolve. Over the past four years, John has been my trusted partner as we have navigated the challenges we face as an industry and as a company. He has proven to be a perfect complement to our management team and has taken the lead in driving our strategic plan, recruiting top-notch talent, and prioritizing both innovation and operational discipline throughout the company. I am thrilled to welcome him as co-CEO," said Belcher. "Now, with the digitization of our industry becoming more and more important in a post-COVID-19 era, John's expertise in product, strategy, and operations enables us to continue to innovate and drive the digital future forward for our company and the entertainment industry as a whole."

"Cast & Crew is a remarkable company with great employees, exceptional customers, and an extremely exciting future," Berkley said. "Under Eric's leadership, Cast & Crew has been successful in creating a culture of quality, integrity, and security, as well as a relentless focus on customer success. I am honored to be partnering with him to lead Cast & Crew, our employees, and our customers into the future."

In their respective roles as co-CEOs, Belcher and Berkley will continue to co-manage the Executive Management Team, as well as overall company direction, strategy, and employees. To accommodate the increasing complexity of both the company and the industry, Belcher will focus more of his time on industry and client relationship activities, with Berkley increasingly focused on product, technology, and operational areas. Along with the rest of the Executive Management Team, Belcher and Berkley will guide the company through significant organic growth, successful integration of multiple strategic acquisitions, investments in customer service excellence, and an expanding portfolio of products and services that help customers thrive in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

"On behalf of the Board and our lead investor, EQT, we look forward to working with both Eric and John in this new structure," stated Mason Slaine, Chairman of the Board. "We've enjoyed seeing them work closely and effectively since 2016 and are confident they will help Cast & Crew be even more successful in these next chapters."

ABOUT CAST & CREW

Cast & Crew Entertainment Services, LLC provides technology-enabled payroll and human resources, accounting and financial, and workflow and productivity software and services to the entertainment industry. Cast & Crew services include payroll processing, residuals processing, workers' compensation services, labor relations, production incentives, and production tax credit financing. Cast & Crew PSL+ production accounting software serves the needs of the film, television, and digital media industries. The company was founded in 1976 and its corporate headquarters are in Burbank, California. Please visit www.castandcrew.com.

ABOUT EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia, and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence, and market leadership. Please visit www.eqtgroup.com.

