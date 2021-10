John Deere Says Reached Second Tentative Agreement On New Six-Year Labor Agreement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* JOHN DEERE- REACHED SECOND TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW SIX-YEAR LABOR AGREEMENT - STATEMENT

* JOHN DEERE- AGREEMENT COVERS APPROXIMATELY 10,100 PRODUCTION AND MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES AT 12 FACILITIES IN IOWA, ILLINOIS, AND KANSAS

* JOHN DEERE- CO & INTERNATIONAL UNION, UAW HAVE REACHED A SECOND TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON A NEW SIX-YEAR LABOR AGREEMENT

* JOHN DEERE- CO & UAW HAVE ALSO REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW SIX-YEAR LABOR AGREEMENT COVERING NEARLY 100 PRODUCTION,MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES AT DEERE PARTS FACILITIES IN DENVER, ATLANTA

* JOHN DEERE- THE UAW WILL CALL FOR A VOTE ON THE NEW TENTATIVE AGREEMENT