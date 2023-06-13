Today at 10:24 am

STORY: Veteran Cameroonian opposition leader John Fru Ndi has died aged 81, his party has said.

Fru Ndi, who for decades sought to topple long-standing president Paul Biya at the ballot box, had been suffering from a long illness, according to a statement from the Social Democratic Front.

It said that he had "transitioned into eternal glory" on Monday (June 12) at 11:30pm.

Fru Ndi was an English-speaking businessman from the northwest region in a country dominated by its French speaking majority.

He formed the SDF, Cameroon's first opposition party, and ran for the presidency several times.

In 1992 he narrowly lost Cameroon's first free presidential elections.

Fru Ndi said the vote had been rigged.

He was placed under house arrest as riots swept opposition strongholds.

Later, as Biya's grip on power tightened, Fru Ndi secured fewer votes, according to official figures.

In recent years, a violent separatist uprising has rocked the English-speaking western regions.

Fru Ndi was kidnapped by gunmen twice in 2019 after his party refused to endorse secession.

Biya, meanwhile, has ruled Cameroon for more than four decades.

He has repeatedly secured landslide election wins amid opposition claims of fraud.