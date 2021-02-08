John Lindsley, Mitel Senior Vice President of Americas Channels, Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Lindsley, Mitel Senior Vice President of Americas Channels, to its prestigious list of 2021 Channel Chiefs. This list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

An industry veteran for over 20 years, Lindsley leads Mitel’s channel sales team and go-to-market strategy for the Americas region working with master agents, value-added resellers, distributors, service providers, and direct market resellers to address customers’ business needs by leveraging Mitel’s broad portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions for both cloud and on-premise delivery models. As part of Mitel’s channel-only approach to business and relationship development, Lindsley and his team are deeply immersed in the company’s partner ecosystems, supporting partner revenue growth and customer retention through enablement programs, incentives, and demand and lead generation activities.

“Congratulations to John for this well-deserved recognition and his unwavering commitment to helping partners develop, grow, and deliver value to customers in an especially challenging business environment,” said Scott Peterson, Chief Revenue Officer, Mitel. “As organizations continue to accelerate their move to cloud and look to modernize how they communicate and collaborate, Mitel’s partners can depend on John and his team to arm them with the tools they need to capture opportunities and power customers transformations.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

