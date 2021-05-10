John Marshall Bank : Appoints Mike Bell as Chief Accounting Officer

John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce that Mike Bell has joined the Bank and will be serving as the Chief Accounting Officer. Before joining the Bank, Mike served as a Senior Manager in the Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) practice at Ernst & Young (EY) in McLean, VA. During his tenure at EY, Mike supported both the audit and FAAS practice where he provided operational oversight to various teams and strategic consulting and audit services. This included serving public registrants and private clients in the banking and capital markets industry. His experience includes a strong community banking and commercial lending background, accounting policy and procedure development, process and control design, and operational accounting and financial reporting support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005615/en/

Mike Bell, Chief Accounting Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mike began his career with EY in an audit capacity and spent over a decade elevating to increasing roles of responsibility within the company. His professional background is supported by an extensive academic career. Bell is a Virginia Tech graduate with both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Information Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Finance, as well as a Masters in Accounting and Information Systems from Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business. Additionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant in both Virginia and Washington D.C.

“I’m excited to help support John Marshall Bank’s financial operations as we embark on the next phase of the Bank’s growth strategy. The Bank has a strong balance sheet and I look forward to working with the highly talented and experienced team to execute on our strategic priorities,” stated Bell.

“Having Mike serve as JMB’s Chief Accounting Officer is an important step in executing our growth strategy and continuing to create value for all of our stakeholders. Mike brings deep accounting expertise and exemplary business judgment that will make him a key contributor to the Bank’s future success,” stated Kent Carstater, EVP, Chief Financial Officer.

About John Marshall Bank:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, John Marshall Bank is one of the largest community banks in the region with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005615/en/