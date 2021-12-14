John Martinson Joins StatLab as New Chief Operating Officer

StatLab Medical Products, a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic supplies and equipment, is pleased to announce the addition of John Martinson to its management team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). This hire represents StatLab’s commitment to invest in continual development of a world-class manufacturing environment to sustain current and forecasted customer growth.

“John’s senior leadership experience and track record of delivering results while strengthening global supply chains will help us solidify StatLab’s focus on the customer as well as our ability to grow our market position,” said Mike Karsonovich, StatLab CEO. “His energy and history of managing teams in transition across multiple sites will be an immediate asset to our organization.” Martinson will be responsible for overseeing all manufacturing and supply chain operations at StatLab.

Martinson has a proven history in the medical device industry most recently as SVP, Head of Global Operations at Ascensia Diabetes Care, where he maintained operational continuity through the 24-month divestment from Bayer Corporation to an independent company. Prior to Ascensia he led operations for the Diabetes Care business as the VP of Global Product Supply at Bayer, and prior to Bayer he led multi-site operations of 7 plants at Honeywell International where he served as Director, Integrated Supply Chain.

He completed undergraduate studies at Clarkson University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and continued at LeMoyne College with a Master of Business Administration.

“I’m excited to join a team that is making significant investments in infrastructure and resources to increase its ability to better serve our customers. I look forward to supporting a stable product supply chain for our customers while capitalizing on new growth opportunities,” said John.

About StatLab Medical Products

Founded in 1976, StatLab Medical Products is leading the way in development and manufacturing of high-quality histology, cytology, molecular, and immunohistochemistry diagnostic products. We partner with anatomic pathology laboratories to provide easy access to over 3,500 high-quality diagnostic products and equipment at excellent prices, delivered with expert support. When you work with StatLab, we’re on your team, and you’re part of our family. Learn more at StatLab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005929/en/