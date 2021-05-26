Log in
John Moolenaar : Highest Gas Prices in Seven Years for Michigan Drivers as Summer Travel Begins

05/26/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
As Michigan residents begin the summer travel season this weekend, they are seeing the highest prices for gas in seven years. The average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan recently passed $3 for the first time since 2014.

'With Democrats in Washington spending trillions of dollars, inflation is a growing problem and prices are rising. This weekend, inflation will force Michigan residents to pay more for gas and groceries when they visit with family and friends,' said Congressman John Moolenaar. 'These are the highest gas prices in seven years, and the Democrats' policies harm American energy production while raising the cost of living on working families more than anyone else. I will continue to advocate for American energy independence and oppose harmful federal spending that distorts the economy and raises prices on Michigan families.'

###

Disclaimer

John Moolenaar published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
