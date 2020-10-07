John Muir Land Trust : and The National Park Service Announce Webcast on October 17, 2020 to Celebrate Expansion of John Muir National Historic Site and Opening of Almond Ranch

The Public Is Invited To Attend Entertaining And Informative Online Ceremony With Distinguished Speakers

Master of Ceremonies Doug McConnell and John Muir Land Trust (JMLT, jmlt.org) Executive Director Linus Eukel will broadcast live from the John Muir National Historic Site (JMNHS) joined online by distinguished speakers to celebrate the donation of West Hills Farm to the National Park Service and the opening of Almond Ranch for the first time. The general public is invited to attend a lively webcast event from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PDT on October 17, 2020 by registering at jmlt.org/expansion2020. Featured speakers will include California Governor Gavin Newsom, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, and JMNHS Superintendent Tom Leatherman.

“This event marks a huge milestone for John Muir Land Trust, and celebrates the wonderful support we receive from so many generous people across the Bay Area,” said Eukel. “This must-see program will delight, entertain, and inform. We invite everyone to join us and hear from a distinguished roster of invited guests.”

JMLT purchased West Hills Farm in 2018 and is conveying the property to the John Muir National Historic Site that is the location of John Muir’s home. The famed naturalist and conservationist frequently walked the former fruit farm’s trails with his two daughters. “Let me congratulate John Muir Land Trust and the National Park Service,” said California Senator Dianne Feinstein. “This expansion will add 44 acres to the existing 333-acre site. It will protect these lands for generations to come.”

The bill (H.R. 1719) to authorize the acquisition by U.S. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) passed by a vote of 401-to-15 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The companion bill (S. 729) authored by California Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) unanimously passed in the Senate.

“Contra Costa’s own John Muir, the father of our National Parks, championed the revolutionary idea that America’s wild spaces ought to be preserved for all to enjoy. Through his writings and teachings, he helped to shape our appreciation of open spaces by reminding us to ‘keep close to Nature’s heart,’” said Congressman DeSaulnier in his press release. Senator Harris added, "The expansion of the John Muir Historic Site will ensure that future generations of Californians and others will have the opportunity to continue to learn about his legacy as the father of our National Parks.”

Almond Ranch is a 281-acre property that connects the John Muir National Historic Site to an expansive trail system and 18,000 acres of permanently protected open space. JMLT purchased the ranch in 2019 after a successful campaign supported by thousands of donors. Almond Ranch preserves an important wildlife habitat corridor, connects major trails for the first time, and opens the property’s beautiful rolling hills along the Franklin Ridge for recreation. Often called the “missing piece,” the ranch makes a vital connection for the Bay Area Ridge Trail, an ambitious 550-mile loop that is circumnavigating the entire Bay Area.

Congressman DeSaulnier added, “These collaborations that lead us back out into nature are a very important part of our legacy for you, for me, for everyone, and for future generations.”

The webcast on October 17, 2020 is meant for the entire family. Participants will:

Learn about John Muir’s legacy

Take a virtual tour of West Hills Farm & Almond Ranch

Hear testimonials and interviews with key partners and elected officials

Find out more about JMLT’s 30-year history of saving land

Distinguished speakers and guests include:

CA Governor Gavin Newsom

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris

U.S. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier

U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson

Fmr. U.S. Congressman George Miller

CA Senator Bill Dodd

CA Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

CA Assemblymember Tim Grayson

Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover

East Bay Regional Park District Director Colin Coffey

City of Martinez Mayor Rob Schroeder

18th Director of the NPS Jon Jarvis

NPS Superintendent Tom Leatherman

NPS Chief of Interpretation Kelli English

John Muir’s great grandson Michael Muir

WCB Board Chair Chuck Bonham

WCB Executive Director John Donnelly

EBRPD General Manager Bob Doyle

SCC Executive Officer Sam Schuchat

BARTC Executive Director Janet McBride

Register: jmlt.org/expansion2020

Note: this event is webcast only.

About John Muir Land Trust

John Muir Land Trust ( JMLT) protects and cares for open space, ranches, farms, parkland and shoreline in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. In a generation, John Muir Land Trust has become one of the leading forces for conservation in northern California. With 3,500 acres protected, many beautiful places in the East Bay are permanently preserved for recreation, wildlife habitat, and spectacular scenic views. JMLT believes that the vitality of our open spaces is essential to the health of our earth, air, water, native plants, and animals — and all of us. jmlt.org

