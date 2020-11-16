John P. Malfettone Joins Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group as a Senior Advisor

Hire bolsters A&M Global Transaction Advisory Group’s bench of strategic senior advisors

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed John P. Malfettone as Senior Advisor with the firm’s Global Transaction Advisory Group. Mr. Malfettone will work with Global Transaction Advisory leaders to identify solutions to maximize emerging merger and acquisition (M&A) and private equity trends. His appointment boosts the firm’s bench of senior transaction advisors and reflects its commitment to expanding executive leadership talent in support of clients’ increasingly complex demands.

Mr. Malfettone brings over 40 years of senior leadership experience spanning public accounting, financial services and asset management covering several industries including manufacturing, distribution, technology, services and retail. Before joining A&M, Mr. Malfettone served in multiple roles at Clayton Dubilier & Rice, including as Senior Managing Director, Head of Operations, Chief Compliance Officer, Head of Portfolio Procurement, and Risk Manager. When working with the firm’s portfolio companies, Mr. Malfettone focused on reducing indirect purchasing costs and providing comprehensive insurance coverage.

Previously at Oak Hill Capital Partners, Mr. Malfettone’s roles spanned that of Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to that, he spent 12 years at GE Capital in various senior management positions, including Corporate Controller, Executive Vice President, CFO and Managing Director of GE Equity. Mr. Malfettone also served as the Executive Vice President and CFO for the specialty chemical company, MacDermid Inc., and as an Audit Partner at KPMG.

Paul Aversano, Global Practice Leader of A&M’s Global Transaction Advisory Group, said, “John’s appointment builds on the breadth of our senior advisors’ industry and functional expertise and augments our ability to address client’s transaction concerns. Against the backdrop of market volatility, regulatory challenges, and COVID-19 recovery concerns, our focus is on maximizing transaction value. John’s expertise enhances A&M’s boots-on-the-ground approach in service of value creation for our private equity and corporates clients.”

Anthony Caporrino, Managing Director and the U.S. Practice Leader of A&M’s Global Transaction Advisory Group, said, “John’s experience and track record aligns with our leadership, action, results approach and furthers our ability to anticipate the market’s shifting demands. His deep knowledge base and ability to discern future issues will benefit clients seeking solutions today ahead of tomorrow’s challenges.”

