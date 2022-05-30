Log in
Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, appears at London's Royal Albert Hall

05/30/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Actor Johnny Depp joins musician Jeff Beck on stage during concert, in Sheffield

LONDON (Reuters) -Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a U.S. defamation case involving his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, made an unscheduled appearance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday during a rock concert, his second in as many nights.

Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon's "Isolation", a track they collaborated on and released in 2020, in the northern English city of Sheffield on Sunday, surprising the crowd.

On Monday, he showed up again onstage with Beck, at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Jurors in Virginia deliberating the defamation claims from both "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp and Heard adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.

They will resume discussions on Tuesday after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Beck is scheduled to have another show at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

Depp, 58, sued ex-wife Heard for $50 million, arguing that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her reputation when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax".

Depp fans took to Instagram and Twitter to share their views of the American actor's performance on stage.

"Johnny is an absolute mad man ... leaves court Friday .. playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown," Twitter user @OneloveEarth said.

On Instagram, @flokpedals wrote: "Wasn't expecting this... I thought he was in court but turns out he's in Sheffield with Jeff Beck."

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Muvija M; Editing by Nick Macfie and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
