Johnny Rockets Continues Strong International Growth, Opening 12 New Locations Across Globe

01/07/2021 | 03:00pm EST
American food icon beefs up global footprint with new locations in Brazil, Chile, Italy, Peru and Spain

Los Angeles, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and eight other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of new locations in Brazil, Chile, Italy, Peru and Spain.

“Ever since acquiring Johnny Rockets several months ago, we have been incredibly busy expanding our international pipeline,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We expect these new openings to continue to be met with great success.”

The individual locations are located at:

  • Campinas Shopping Center, Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Shopping Barra, Salvador, Bahia, Brazil (ghost kitchen)
  • Shopping Palladium Curitiba, Parana, Brazil
  • Shopping Vitoria, Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil
  • Vila Madalena, Sao Paolo, Brazil
  • Arauco Express Pajaritos, Santiago, Chile (ghost kitchen)
  • La Dehesa, Santiago, Chile
  • Peñalolen, Santiago, Chile
  • Maximo Shopping Center, Rome, Italy
  • Barranco, Lima, Peru (ghost kitchen)
  • Derby, Lima, Peru (ghost kitchen)
  • Plenilunio, Madrid, Spain

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless All-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 26 other countries around the globe.

The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. In addition to fresh, cooked-to-order burgers and indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes, the Johnny Rockets menu also includes veggie burgers, chicken and other sandwiches, crispy fries and onion rings, salads and kids meals. The goal is to make every guest smile every day with irresistible food, classic American music, and a whole lot of fun.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently

owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 26 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, JConnelly
emandzik@jconnelly.com
862-246-9911


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
