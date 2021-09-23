Log in
Johns Manville : Announces New JM Corbond® High Yield Open-Cell Spray Foam

09/23/2021 | 10:07am EDT
Johns Manville (JM), a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient building and industrial insulation products and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced today the addition of JM Corbond® High Yield Open-Cell Spray Polyurethane Foam to its line of building insulation products.

JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell offers the highest yield of any JM Corbond open-cell product. Its superior performance and exceptional sprayability make it an ideal choice for high-performing, energy efficient buildings.

“We frequently hear from distributors and contractors that they want spray foam insulation products with increased yield,” said Tommy Knappich, Vice President and General Manager of Building Insulation at Johns Manville. “JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell is going to provide that higher yield and make installers’ jobs a little bit easier.”

JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell insulation is a two-component, low-density, E84 Class A rated, nonstructural insulation system designed for interior commercial, residential and industrial applications. JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell is 100% water blown and provides an R-value of 3.6 per inch.

“We are excited to expand our line of insulation products with a high-yield spray foam insulation,” said Cassie Todtenhagen, Spray Foam Product Manager at JM. “This product is a win for installers because of its high yield and it’s a win for building owners and occupants because of its ability to improve energy efficiency.”

For inquiries, contact JM TechConnect.

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 46 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com


© Business Wire 2021
