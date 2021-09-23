Johns Manville : Announces New JM Corbond® High Yield Open-Cell Spray Foam

Johns Manville (JM), a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient building and industrial insulation products and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced today the addition of JM Corbond® High Yield Open-Cell Spray Polyurethane Foam to its line of building insulation products.

JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell offers the highest yield of any JM Corbond open-cell product. Its superior performance and exceptional sprayability make it an ideal choice for high-performing, energy efficient buildings.

“We frequently hear from distributors and contractors that they want spray foam insulation products with increased yield,” said Tommy Knappich, Vice President and General Manager of Building Insulation at Johns Manville. “JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell is going to provide that higher yield and make installers’ jobs a little bit easier.”

JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell insulation is a two-component, low-density, E84 Class A rated, nonstructural insulation system designed for interior commercial, residential and industrial applications. JM Corbond High Yield Open-Cell is 100% water blown and provides an R-value of 3.6 per inch.

“We are excited to expand our line of insulation products with a high-yield spray foam insulation,” said Cassie Todtenhagen, Spray Foam Product Manager at JM. “This product is a win for installers because of its high yield and it’s a win for building owners and occupants because of its ability to improve energy efficiency.”

For inquiries, contact JM TechConnect.

About Johns Manville

