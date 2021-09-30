Johns Manville : Renews Pledge to Build a Better Tomorrow, Sets 2025 Goals in New Sustainability Report

Johns Manville (JM), a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient building products and engineered specialty materials and a Berkshire Hathaway company, released its 2021 Sustainability Report today. JM’s seventh report communicates its commitment to a well-balanced approach that benefits stakeholders as well as the company. The report is available at www.jm.com/sustainability.

“JM is continuing its journey in sustainability with intention and a renewed pledge of Building a Better Tomorrow,” said Bob Wamboldt, President & CEO. “Our focus on sustainability complements our core values of People, Passion, Perform and Protect, which help us drive positive and powerful JM Experiences for our employees, customers and suppliers.”

The new report includes an update on progress against JM’s 2020 Sustainability Goals and introduces 2025 Sustainability Goals in a new universal framework.

“Events related to the global pandemic, racial injustice, climate change and economic volatility reinforce why sustainability is so important,” said Tim Swales, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Our new sustainability framework aims to reduce our impact on the planet by significantly reducing the creation and landfilling of waste, expanding support of our global workforce with an emphasis on safety, diversity and inclusion, and innovating more energy-efficient products for a decarbonized future.”

The 2021 report was developed “in accordance” with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards Core option and has undergone review by GRI’s Materiality Disclosures Service.

About Johns Manville

