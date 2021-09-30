Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Johns Manville : Renews Pledge to Build a Better Tomorrow, Sets 2025 Goals in New Sustainability Report

09/30/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Johns Manville (JM), a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient building products and engineered specialty materials and a Berkshire Hathaway company, released its 2021 Sustainability Report today. JM’s seventh report communicates its commitment to a well-balanced approach that benefits stakeholders as well as the company. The report is available at www.jm.com/sustainability.

“JM is continuing its journey in sustainability with intention and a renewed pledge of Building a Better Tomorrow,” said Bob Wamboldt, President & CEO. “Our focus on sustainability complements our core values of People, Passion, Perform and Protect, which help us drive positive and powerful JM Experiences for our employees, customers and suppliers.”

The new report includes an update on progress against JM’s 2020 Sustainability Goals and introduces 2025 Sustainability Goals in a new universal framework.

“Events related to the global pandemic, racial injustice, climate change and economic volatility reinforce why sustainability is so important,” said Tim Swales, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Our new sustainability framework aims to reduce our impact on the planet by significantly reducing the creation and landfilling of waste, expanding support of our global workforce with an emphasis on safety, diversity and inclusion, and innovating more energy-efficient products for a decarbonized future.”

The 2021 report was developed “in accordance” with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards Core option and has undergone review by GRI’s Materiality Disclosures Service.

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 46 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pCeres Acquisition Corp. Announces the Mutually Agreed Termination of Its Business Combination Agreement With SH Parent, Inc.
GL
05:58pCeres Acquisition Corp. Announces the Mutually Agreed Termination of Its Business Combination Agreement With SH Parent, Inc.
GL
05:58pIGEA PHARMA N.V. : Igea discloses its half-2021 financials
DJ
05:56pMerck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drug push
RE
05:56pVERTICAL CAPITAL INCOME FUND : (VCIF) Announces Estimated Sources of September Distribution
PR
05:56pPhillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
RE
05:55pFACEBOOK INC : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
05:54pWells Fargo must face shareholder lawsuit alleging compliance failures
RE
05:53pGM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
05:52pMexican fuel retailers grow despite policy shift
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
4Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..
5Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

HOT NEWS