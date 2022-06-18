Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Johnson: Britain must resist 'Ukraine fatigue'

06/18/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Johnson arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, southern England on Saturday (June 18) following a surprise visit to meet with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv.

He also offered a major training operation he believes could 'change the equation' against the Russian invasion.

"It would be a catastrophe if Putin won, it would be a catastrophe if he was able to secure the land bridge, the cities in the south that he has, to hold the Donbas, that's what he wants," Johnson said.

Some members of his Conservative Party had criticized him for making the trip instead of attending a conference in northern England, where some Conservatives won traditionally opposition Labour-supporting parliamentary seats for the first time in 2019.

The trip also came a day after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania travelled to Kyiv and endorsed Ukraine's candidate status to join the European Union.

Johnson, who faces political pressure at home, has grown in popularity in Ukraine as Britain has poured in military and political support into Kyiv during the Russian invasion.

The new military training program would train Ukrainian forces outside of the country, Johnson's office said. Each soldier would spend three weeks learning battle skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security and counter explosive tactics.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect from Saturday
RE
12:04pRussian media show 'U.S. citizens' seized in Ukraine
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down -7.4% at $18,929.58; ether last down -8.9% at…
RE
11:47aJOHNSON : Britain must resist 'Ukraine fatigue'
RE
11:26aSpain battles wildfires as it swelters in heatwave
RE
11:25aBIDEN FALLS OFF BIKE : 'I got my foot caught'
RE
11:20aThird suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil
RE
11:10aDespite Rwanda threat, migrants in Calais still dream of England
RE
11:07aDespite Rwanda threat, migrants in Calais still dream of England
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS