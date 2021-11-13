Log in
Johnson Fistel Investigates Live Nation; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

11/13/2021 | 02:59pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation" or the "Company") (NYSE: LYV) against certain officers and directors of the Company. 

On November 5, 2021, at least nine people were killed and hundreds more injured during a stampede and "crowd crush" that occurred during "Astroworld Festival 2021," an event featuring musician Travis Scott as its headlining performer. Astroworld Festival 2021 was organized and promoted by Live Nation, which has promoted prior Astroworld festivals, including in 2019, where several people were injured similarly during Travis Scott's performance.

Since the catastrophe, dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation, many of which allege that the concert organizers created conditions that caused the stampede and crowd crush and failed to provide proper safety planning, security, and medical personnel.

Following this news, the Company's share price closed down 5.38% on November 8, 2021, and continues to decline further as more details of the event come to light. As of November 12, 2021, Live Nation's share price has fallen by 9.2% from its high of $123.80 on the day of the event.

[Click here to join this action]

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Live Nation, you may have standing to hold Skillz harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS