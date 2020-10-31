Johnson considers new national lockdown for England

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson is considering ordering England back into a national
lockdown next week after scientists said the coronavirus was
spreading faster than their worst predictions, a government
official said on Saturday.
The pandemic is spreading in most parts of Britain, where
the official death toll of 46,299 is the highest in Europe.
The prime minister called a cabinet meeting on Saturday to
reach agreement on the new measures for England, and was due to
hold a news conference within hours, the official said.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland run their own pandemic
policies.
The Times newspaper said Johnson might announce that only
essential shops, nurseries, schools and universities will remain
open in a month-long lockdown. Johnson's office declined to
comment.
A national lockdown would represent a dramatic change of
policy for the prime minister, who has been saying for months
that it will not be necessary.
Two weeks ago he defended his strategy of a patchwork of
local restrictions by saying he wanted to avoid the "misery of a
national lockdown". Currently, areas of England are subject to
one of three tiers of coronavirus restrictions.
But the government's scientific advisers say coronavirus
infections are rising so fast that, unless the spread can be
slowed, hospitals will be overwhelmed and their "reasonable
worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.
'RUNNING RIOT'
Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the
University of Liverpool and member of the government's
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said the
second wave of COVID-19 was a reality.
"And, unlike the first wave, where we had a national
lockdown which protected huge swathes of society, this outbreak
is now running riot across all age groups," he told the BBC.
A new lockdown is likely to face resistance from
Conservative lawmakers concerned about the economic, social and
health costs.
John Redwood, a member of parliament and former cabinet
minister, said he was "full of foreboding" and expected
lawmakers to be given a vote on any new measures.
A new lockdown would heap more pressure on finance minister
Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England to increase their already
huge support for the UK economy, the world's sixth-biggest. The
economy slumped a record 20% in the spring and has been
struggling to maintain its recovery.
In Tier 3 of the current system, different households are
banned from mixing, pubs and bars are closed, wedding receptions
are prohibited, and travel in or out is to be avoided.
Some analysts have already said that the regional
restrictions imposed in recent weeks will shrink the economy
again in the fourth quarter.
France and Germany announced national lockdowns this week,
while Northern Ireland closed schools for two weeks and
restaurants for four weeks from Oct. 16.
Wales is in the middle of a two-week lockdown in which
everybody apart from essential workers must generally stay at
home. In Scotland, millions of people are banned from
socialising indoors or drinking in pubs, and are subject to
travel restrictions.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Kevin Liffey)