Johnson expected to order lockdown for England as COVID-19 cases top 1 million

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is
expected to order England back into a national lockdown as the
United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19
cases on Saturday and scientists warned the virus was spreading
faster than their worst predictions.
The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death
toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000
new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the
"worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.
As Johnson prepared for a hastily arranged news conference
in Downing Street after news of the lockdown leaked to local
media, the government said total confirmed COVID-19 cases had
risen 21,915 in the past day to 1,011,660.
The news conference was delayed and was now expected to take
place at 6:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a source said.
Johnson held a cabinet meeting on Saturday after government
scientists warned the outbreak was going in the wrong direction
and that action was needed to halt the spread of the virus if
families were to have any hope of gathering at Christmas.
The Times newspaper said Johnson might announce that only
essential shops, nurseries, schools and universities will remain
open in a month-long lockdown. Johnson's office declined to
comment.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland run their own pandemic
policies.
Johnson was criticised by political opponents for moving too
slowly into the first national lockdown, which stretched from
March 23 to July 4. He fell ill with COVID in late March and was
hospitalised in early April.
EUROPE LOCKED DOWN
The measures will bring England into alignment with France
and Germany by imposing nationwide restrictions almost as severe
as the ones that drove the global economy earlier this year into
its deepest recession in generations.
A national lockdown would represent a dramatic change of
policy for the prime minister, who has been saying for months
that it will not be necessary.
Two weeks ago he defended his strategy of a patchwork of
local restrictions by saying he wanted to avoid the "misery of a
national lockdown". Currently, areas of England are subject to
one of three tiers of coronavirus restrictions.
Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the
University of Liverpool and member of the government's
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said the
second wave of COVID-19 was a reality.
"And, unlike the first wave, where we had a national
lockdown which protected huge swathes of society, this outbreak
is now running riot across all age groups," he told the BBC.
A new lockdown would heap more pressure on finance minister
Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England to increase their already
huge support for the UK economy, the world's sixth-biggest. The
economy slumped a record 20% in the spring and has been
struggling to maintain its recovery.
So far the United Kingdom has reported 46,555 COVID-19
deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive
test. A broader measure of those with COVID-19 on their death
certificates puts the toll at 58,925.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill
