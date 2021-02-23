Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Join AirMiners Carbon Removal Boot Up Course: Get Prepared to Win Elon Musk's Competition with $100 Million in Prizes

02/23/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AirMiners:

WHO

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has funded the XPRIZE $100M Gigaton Scale Carbon Removal competition to create and demonstrate solutions that permanently remove carbon dioxide and reduce the impact of climate change. Innovators and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about climate change and carbon capture—and potentially entering the upcoming competition—can get a free introduction to carbon removal from AirMiners, the hub for scientists, entrepreneurs, and engineers working on mining carbon from the air.

 

WHAT

AirMiners Boot Up is a four-week online course to learn the science and the dynamics of the carbon removal space and network with other people joining the carbon removal industry.

 

AirMiners Boot Up is created in partnership with Carbon Removal Academy, a developer of learning content for carbon removal, Work on Climate, an action-oriented Slack community for people serious about climate work, and Anthropocene Institute, an organization seeking to accelerate the technological and community innovations necessary to address the needs of our plane.

 

WHEN

The first class begins Mon., March 1, 2021. Registrations for this first class close Friday, February 26th at 8:00PM EST, with new classes beginning monthly after that.

 

WHERE

Join AirMiners Boot Up (https://bootup.airminers.org)

 

WHY

According to estimates, we need to remove around six gigatons of CO2 per year by 2030 and 10 gigatons per year by 2050 to reach the climate goals agreed in the Paris Agreement climate change treaty. The goal of the AirMiners Boot Up is to help participants understand the solutions, terms, and current players in the carbon removal industry, and network with others who are joining the industry.

ABOUT AIRMINERS

AirMiners is the place for entrepreneurs, engineers, and scientists, and designers working to extract carbon from the air. It exists to support the global carbon negative community with networking, education, inspiration and access to funding. AirMiners recently announced the AirMiners Accelerator to help entrepreneurs succeed with carbon removal innovations. To find out more about AirMiners, follow on Twitter @airminers or our LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aKOSMOS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aARCHROCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aECHOSTAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aECCO AUTO WORLD CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:12aCHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:10aARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aOPORTUN FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:10aTRIDENT ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Commodities rally, stocks steady, yields off highs
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance
5Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ