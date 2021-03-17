Join the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Intertops Poker today

Test your poker playing skills against the best and be in with the chance of winning your share of a special $3,000 GTD prize pot

The St Patrick’s Day festivities are in full swing at Intertops Poker today with players being given the chance to win their share of a guaranteed $3,000 prize pot that will get the leprechauns leaping.

The St Patrick’s Day $3,000 GTD main event gets underway at 7:15pm Eastern Time today (Wednesday 17 March) where you can test your skills against others to claim the top prize. The buy-in is $60 plus a $6 fee. There are six minimum blind levels and 2,000 starting chips.

Satellites for the main event will also be taking place at 11:15am Eastern Time and 5:15pm Eastern Time today giving players the chance to win a seat at the table for the main event. The satellite buy-in is $3 plus a $0.30 fee.

If the luck of the Irish is not on your side when playing the poker tournament, you can always take part in our Blackjack Quest, which runs from today until Sunday 21 March, giving you the chance to win $150 in bonus cash.

To unlock the cash, you must hit the following wins an any Tangente game:

Natural Blackjack - Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit.

Coloured Blackjack - A natural Blackjack plus same colour cards (black or red).

Clubs Blackjack - A natural Blackjack plus suited clubs.

Two Blackjacks or more - Two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game.

And you must hit them this many times:

Natural Blackjack - Hit this game event once.

Coloured Blackjack – Hit this game event once.

Clubs Blackjack - Hit this game event once

Three Blackjacks or more - Hit this game event twice.

If you want to take a break from playing poker or blackjack, why not tune into the latest Intertops Poker-sponsored podcast this time with six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner and all-round poker legend, Daniel Negreanu.

