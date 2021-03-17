Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Join the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Intertops Poker today

03/17/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Test your poker playing skills against the best and be in with the chance of winning your share of a special $3,000 GTD prize pot

The St Patrick’s Day festivities are in full swing at Intertops Poker today with players being given the chance to win their share of a guaranteed $3,000 prize pot that will get the leprechauns leaping.

The St Patrick’s Day $3,000 GTD main event gets underway at 7:15pm Eastern Time today (Wednesday 17 March) where you can test your skills against others to claim the top prize. The buy-in is $60 plus a $6 fee. There are six minimum blind levels and 2,000 starting chips.

Satellites for the main event will also be taking place at 11:15am Eastern Time and 5:15pm Eastern Time today giving players the chance to win a seat at the table for the main event. The satellite buy-in is $3 plus a $0.30 fee.

If the luck of the Irish is not on your side when playing the poker tournament, you can always take part in our Blackjack Quest, which runs from today until Sunday 21 March, giving you the chance to win $150 in bonus cash.

To unlock the cash, you must hit the following wins an any Tangente game:

  • Natural Blackjack - Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit.
  • Coloured Blackjack - A natural Blackjack plus same colour cards (black or red).
  • Clubs Blackjack - A natural Blackjack plus suited clubs.
  • Two Blackjacks or more - Two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game.

And you must hit them this many times:

  • Natural Blackjack - Hit this game event once.
  • Coloured Blackjack – Hit this game event once.
  • Clubs Blackjack - Hit this game event once
  • Three Blackjacks or more - Hit this game event twice.

If you want to take a break from playing poker or blackjack, why not tune into the latest Intertops Poker-sponsored podcast this time with six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner and all-round poker legend, Daniel Negreanu.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:
Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aSHAKE SHACK  : going all in on in-app delivery
AQ
07:41aMay the Luck of the Irish Be With You at Juicy Stakes
BU
07:40aQUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Enhancements to PowerLane.
AQ
07:40aUBS  : AM Launches Climate-Aware ETF
DJ
07:40aLuminati Networks Becomes Bright Data with Focus on Web Transparency and Continuous Innovation
BU
07:39aBlue Water Ventures International Signs Extension on Pulaski Recovery
GL
07:36aSUMMA SILVER  : Executes Drilling Contract for the High-Grade Hughes Silver-Gold Property, Nevada
PR
07:35aUrbanGold Confirms Recent Regnault Discovery, Intersecting Gold in Three New Drill Holes
NE
07:33aBENTLEY SYSTEMS INC  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aJoin the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Intertops Poker today
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Oil slips for fourth day on Europe demand concern, IEA report
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..
5BMW AG : BMW expects at least half of sales to be electric cars by 2030

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ