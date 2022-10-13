Joining Schengen would add 0.5% to Romania's annual GDP - FinMin

BUCHAREST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Joining Europe's
open-borders Schengen area would add half a percentage point to
Romania's annual economic growth as well as bolster investment
and confidence, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday.
European Union governments are expected to vote in December
on whether to admit Romania, its southern neighbour Bulgaria and
also Croatia, a decision which requires unanimity.
"The boost would come from exports, new investment and
commercial flows," Caciu told reporters.
A previous vote held in 2011 was blocked by several states
citing concerns about corruption and organized crime.
Romania and Bulgaria are on major illegal trade routes to Europe
for arms, drugs and human trafficking.
In August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Romania,
Bulgaria and Croatia all met the requirements to become full
members of the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, which also
includes several non-EU states such as Norway and Switzerland.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday during
an official visit by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that
Romanians had a "legitimate expectation" to join Schengen.
"Romania fulfills the technical requirements for membership
and is already acting as a de facto member towards protecting
the EU and its external borders," Iohannis said.
"We hope the political requirements will be met as soon as
possible in a European context where consolidating resilience
and ... solidarity are extremely important."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie
Editing by Gareth Jones)