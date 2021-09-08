Joint ESA report on Risks and Vulnerabilities in the EU financial system No 2 2021

08 September 2021 JC 2021 45 JOINT COMMITTEE REPORT ON RISKS AND VULNERABILITIES IN THE EU FINANCIAL SYSTEM SEPTEMBER 2021 Executive summary and Policy actions............................................................................................................. 2 Introduction..................................................................................................................................................... 3 1 Market developments ............................................................................................................................. 4 2 Developments in the financial sector ...................................................................................................... 5 3 Transition/exit from COVID-19 crisis and ongoing risks ........................................................................... 6 3.1 Vulnerabilities in the financial sector.................................................................................................... 6 3.2 Financial sector exposure to the public and corporate sectors ............................................................ 9 3.3 Potential risks from rapidly increasing yields in the low interest rate environment .......................... 10 4 ICT and cyber risks - recent developments and reinforcement due to the covid-19 crisis ..................... 11 Page | 1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND POLICY ACTIONS After over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the financial sector has largely proved resilient in the face of its severe economic impact. A range of fiscal, monetary and prudential response measures as well as the availability of capital buffers have been essential in dampening the impact of the crisis. As the recovery begins, the appropriate phasing out of exceptional crisis measures plays a key role. Despite the positive outlook, the expectations for economic recovery remain uncertain and uneven across member states. Vulnerabilities in the financial sector are increasing, not least because of side effects of the crisis measures, such as increasing debt levels and upward pressure on asset prices. Also, expectations of inflation- and yield growth, as well as increased investor risk-taking and financial interconnectedness issues, might put additional pressure on the financial system. Next to economic vulnerabilities, the financial sector is also increasingly exposed to cyber risk and information- and communication technology (ICT) related vulnerabilities. Financial institutions have to rapidly adapt their technical infrastructure in response to the pandemic, and the crisis has acted as a catalyst for digital transformation more generally. The reliance of the financial system on technology and the scope for cyber vulnerabilities have further increased. The financial sector has been hit by cyber-attacks more often than other sectors, while across the digital economy cyber-criminals are developing new techniques to exploit vulnerabilities. In light of the above-mentioned risks and uncertainties, the Joint Committee advises the ESAs, national competent authorities, financial institutions and market participants to take the following policy actions: Financial institutions and supervisors should continue to be prepared for a possible deterioration of asset quality in the financial sector, notwithstanding the improved economic outlook . In light of persisting risks and high uncertainties, supervisors should continue to closely monitor asset quality and provisioning in the banking sector, in particular of assets under support schemes. This includes identifying possible practices of under-provisioning. Such monitoring is an important prerequisite when coordinating the unwinding of the various support measures. As the economic environment gradually improves, the focus should in particular shift to allow a proper recognition of the consequences of the pandemic on banks' lending books, and that banks adequately manage the transition towards the recovery phase. Banks may need to withstand possibly increasing credit risk losses, as a consequence of expiring payment moratoria and other public support measures, while maintaining adequate lending volumes. Banks and borrowers experiencing financial difficulties should proactively work together to find appropriate solutions for their specific circumstances. That should include not only financial restructuring, but also a timely recognition of credit losses. Other financial institutions, including investment funds, should monitor their investments in corporate bonds and into private lending. Disorderly increases in yields and sudden reversals of risk premia should be closely monitored in terms of their impacts for financial institutions as well as for investors. On the investor side, rising valuations across asset classes, massive price swings in crypto assets, and event-driven risks (such as GameStop, Archegos, Greensill) observed in 1Q21 amid elevated trading volumes raise questions about increased risk-taking behaviour and possible market exuberance. Rising yields could result in higher funding costs for banks and increase default risks for corporates via higher borrowing costs. Supervisors, policy makers and financial institutions should also continue to develop further actions to accommodate a "low-for-long" real interest rate environment and risks its entails against the background of rising in inflation. This includes addressing overcapacities in the financial sector. Policymakers, regulators, financial institutions and supervisors can start reflecting on lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis. While the EU economy is still subject to high risks, some lessons learnt have, for example, already been reflected in EIOPA's advice on the Solvency II review. EIOPA recommends in its opinion that supervisors should have additional powers, including a macroprudential toolkit to tackle Page | 2

systemic risk, such as restrictions on distributions of dividends to preserve insurers' financial position in periods of extremely adverse developments. In the banking sector, the crisis has underlined the need to advance the Banking Union, and to achieve its potential additional benefits of cross-border financial flows, private risk sharing, and exploiting economies of scale in a larger market. The ongoing crisis also highlighted the critical importance of coordinated approaches among national competent authorities. 5. Financial institutions and supervisors should continue to carefully manage their ICT and cyber risks. They should ensure that appropriate technologies and adequate control frameworks are in place to address threats to information security and business continuity, including risks stemming from increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks.It will be important for EU financial institutions to achieve a high common level of digital operational resilience, and to swiftly put in place an EU-widecommon framework for digital operational resilience. An important aspect of digital operational resilience is proper management of risks around ICT outsourcing, including chain outsourcing. Additionally, there is increasingly a need for financial institutions to carry out resilience testing in proportion to the risks faced and in a consistent manner.1 INTRODUCTION Macroeconomic conditions improved in H1 2021, not least supported by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the gradual easing of containment measures in developed economies. However, a high degree of uncertainty remains, and an uneven recovery is to be expected across sectors as well as across and within countries. The EU economy is now forecast to reach pre-COVID-19 output by the end of 2022, earlier than previously anticipated. In its Spring forecast, the European Commission increased its GDP growth forecast to 4.2% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022, with significant variations across EU member states. Simultaneously, the ECB announced to increase the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) of buying private and public sector securities, reaching EUR 241bn of net purchases in 2Q21 (EUR 186bn in Q1 2021) for a total target of EUR 1.85tn. Monetary and fiscal policy support have also facilitated debt issuances of sovereigns, corporate, and financial institutions. Against this background, asset valuations continued to rise amid, receding political uncertainty, elevated trading volumes, low volatility levels, and increasing corporate and sovereign debt levels. Also, residential real estate (RRE) prices have widely been on the rise, resulting in growing concerns about potential overvaluations in certain segments and / or regions. 2 The commercial real estate (CRE) sector already saw price corrections in certain segments and regions and it needs to be seen how it further evolves.3 Albeit improving, the profitability of European banks and insurers remained under structural pressure in Q1 2021. For banks, increasing exposures towards SMEs or corporations in sectors most affected by the COVID-19 crisis may also give rise to additional provisioning needs. However, an improved market sentiment and an improving earnings outlook have, among further factors, contributed to a catch-up of financials' market valuations in Q1 2021. On top of this, the materialisation of event-driven risks (such as GameStop, Archegos, Greensill), as well as rising prices and volumes traded on crypto-assets, raise questions about increased risk-taking behaviour and possible market exuberance. Hence, concerns about the sustainability of current market valuations remain, and current trends need to show resilience over an extended period of time for a more positive risk assessment. Against this background, this report focuses on transition- and exit risks from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It additionally dedicates one chapter to ICT and cyber risks, which have been reinforced by the crisis. As highlighted in section 4, digital operational resilience testing is one area covered by the proposed Digital Operational Resilience Act. See Euro area house price developments during the coronavirus pandemic See the ECB's Financial Stability Review, May 2021 . Page | 3

1 MARKET DEVELOPMENTS Following the economic recovery and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, equity markets rallied in H1 2021. EU equity markets increased by 14% in H1 2021, pricing at ca. 2% above pre-COVID-19 valuations. Compared to the US and other developed markets, the recovery in EU equity valuations since the COVID-19 related market stress was not as sharp (Figure 1). Expectations of upcoming inflation growth, signalled by the increase in the 10y US treasury yields, contributed to push share valuations upwards and to lift commodity prices.4 In Europe, market performance was heterogeneous across member states, with most EU stock market indices surpassing pre-COVID-19 valuations, while few others still lag behind. Sectoral differentiation continued to be significant as well, with shares of European financial firms experiencing the largest valuation increase (+ 26% in H1 2021 compared to H2 2020), followed by consumer discretionary and energy shares (+ 24% and 30%, respectively), linked to the improved economic outlook. Within financial firms, European bank valuations outperformed in H1 2021 (+34% with respect to H2 2020), benefitting from an improved market sentiment, an improving earnings outlook, and prospects of resuming dividend payments. Figure 1: Equity prices by region Figure 2: Change in 10y sovereign yields GameStop related events have shown the importance of how investors, including retail investors, process information when taking investment decisions. Starting in January 2021 a limited number of listed US companies experienced unprecedented surges in prices and volatility following a massive share purchase by retail investors, who also employed leverage through margin trading and purchased short-dated call options. These companies, such as GameStop, were heavily shorted due to struggling performance and concerns over the sustainability of their business models during the pandemic. In the EU, ESMA monitored the evolution of EEA shares with large short positions. These concerned a more limited number of shares with on average lower short positions than their counterparts in the US. While a few EU shares with larger short positions have seen some short-lived price spikes in the last week of January, the price increases were much more limited compared to US levels. The extreme price volatility combined with the broad participation of retail investors raises, in the first place, investor protection concerns. In view of this, ESMA issued a Statement5, on 17 February 2021, urging retail investors to be careful when taking investment decisions exclusively on the basis of information from social media and other platforms with limited fact-checking, if the reliability and quality of that information cannot be verified. Fixed income markets continued to improve through H1 2021, driven by the gradual economic recovery and sustained monetary policy. In sovereign bond markets, 10y Euro area (EA) sovereign yields rose slightly above These developments seem to be partially connected with recent monetary inflows by investors looking to hedge their exposures against inflation concerns. See Securities Markets section in ESMA Trends, Risks and Vulnerabilities Report 2021 No.2 See esma70-155-11809_episodes_of_very_high_volatility_in_trading_of_certain_stocks_0.pdf (europa.eu) Page | 4

pre-COVID-19 levels, mostly due to spillovers from US bond market developments. Improving economic outlook, rising inflation expectations as well as the Fed projections of an increase in interest rates in 2023 markedly pushed US 10y treasury yields up. In the EU, sovereign yields evolved at a much slower pace than the US amid uncertainty about the speed of economic recovery and the ECB announcement to keep interest rates low through accelerated bond purchases (+ 52bps increase in the US vs. + 46bps in France and + 35bps in Germany in H1 2021). Euro corporate bond valuations continued to grow above pre-crisis levels in H1 2021. The increased valuations differ markedly between High Yield (HY) and Investment Grade (IG) securities, with IG bond valuations at around 8% above pre-COVID-19levels and HY valuations continuing to climb to 46% above pre-COVID-19levels. This was particularly true for CCC-ratedbonds, which strongly rebounded in the post-pandemicperiod and whose yields are now at an all-timelow (ca. 7.1% as of H1 2021). Yields slightly increased, on the contrary, for IG rated bonds, which offered negative returns and appeared to be more sensitive to investors' inflation expectations. 2 DEVELOPMENTS IN THE FINANCIAL SECTOR Investment fund flows remained positive for most fund categories in H1 2021, despite the uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the COVID-19pandemic. Equity funds (including equity ETFs) recorded the largest inflows (4.6% of net asset value (NAV)) followed by bond funds (3.9%) and mixed funds (2.9%). This contrasts with the evolution observed in H1 2020 during the COVID-19 related market stress, where equity funds lost 2% of their NAV and bond funds close to 4%. Commodity funds received inflows representing 11.6% of their NAV in H1 2021. In contrast, MMF faced outflows (5.2% of NAV), thus confirming a general preference for riskier assets over safer assets. Flows partly reflect the difference in performance of the different asset classes. The annual average monthly return of equity and commodity funds was at five-year highs, reaching an average monthly return of 2.5 % as of H1 2021 for both types, due to the sustained recovery since March 2020. The combined effect of positive flows and strong performance led to a strong increase in assets under management. Funds in the EA manage a volume of EUR 17.4tn, of which EUR 5.0tn are held by equity funds, whose assets increased by more than 40% year-on-year, mostly due the valuation effects. Against the background of strong inflows (6% of NAV) and rising equity valuation, equity ETFs surged in H1 2021 as well, up to EUR 840 bn (+ 27%), bringing the size of the whole EU ETF sector to EUR 1.2 tn. Equity ETFs now represent 71% of the sector, compared to 65% at the end of 2020, followed by bond ETFs (24%). The European insurance sector entered into 2020 overall robust and showed resilience throughout the crisis, however solvency has weakened for life businesses. Throughout 2020, the risk-free interest rate declined and, due to the longer nature of life insurers' liabilities, the value of technical provision increased more than the value of assets, hence eroding the capital buffer. Solvency positions for life insurers deteriorated after the COVID-19 outbreak, while those of non-life insurers improved. The median of the SCR ratio for life insurers slightly recovered in Q4 2020 (217%) from the low level reached in Q2 2020 (212%), however, it did not reach the initial levels observed at the end of 2019 (236%). On the other hand, the median of the SCR ratio for non-life insurers improved over the year, standing at 218% in Q4 2020 from 212% in Q4 2019. Insurers' profitability remains positive at the end of 2020, albeit worsening compared to previous years. The median return on assets lowered from 0.59% in 2019 to 0.38% 2020, likewise the median return on excess of assets over liabilities (used as a proxy of return on equity) decreased from 7.9% in 2019 to 5.5% in 2020. Insurers' profitability deteriorated mainly in the first half of 2020 and investment return improved following the recovery of financial markets in the rest of 2020. Underwriting profitability remained positive at the end of 2020, but there were differences across lines of business. The latest developments of 2021 are not yet captured by data. The recovery in terms of IORPs' total assets over the course of 2020 is observed, with the last two quarters exceeding pre-crisislevels. Despite fluctuations in the market values of assets, the defined benefits institutions Page | 5

