Joint Meeting of SCO and CSTO Heads of State on the subject of Afghanistan

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon chaired the joint meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) which focused on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The meeting was held within the framework of Tajikistan's presidency in both organizations.

The meeting participants included the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi participated online.

The Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas and Secretary-General of the SCO Vladimir Norov were also in attendence.

Following the joint meeting, President Rahmon held a press conference.