Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Welcoming the EU Sanctions Regime on Lebanon

07/30/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
July 30, 2021

The United States welcomes the EU's adoption today of a new sanctions regime to promote accountability and reform in Lebanon. As an increasing number of Lebanese suffer from the country's worsening economic crisis, it is critical that Lebanese leaders heed their people's repeated calls for an end to widespread corruption and government inaction and form a government that can initiate the reforms critical to address the country's dire situation.

Sanctions are intended, among other things, to compel changes in behavior, and promote accountability for corrupt actors and leaders who have engaged in malign behavior. We welcome the EU's use of this powerful tool to promote accountability on a global scale. The United States looks forward to future cooperation with the EU in our shared efforts.

###

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:09:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pLADDER CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:23pFIRST KEYSTONE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:22pSOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pGREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pGROWGENERATION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pScientists Narrow Search For Mysterious Mad Trapper To Sweden
GL
05:21pAVERY DENNISON : CHARLESBANK EQUITY FUND VIII, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (Form 8-K)
PU
05:21pTREEHOUSE FOODS : Announces Retirement of Gary D. Smith from Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
05:21pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : and Taraji P. Henson Raise $550,000 for BIPOC Mental Health
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
2TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI: Beijing takes control
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks slip, dollar has worst week in almost two months
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Without a care in the world

HOT NEWS