Joint Statement from HMG and the European Commission on cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

03/24/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and UK even more important.

We have been discussing what more we can do to ensure a reciprocally beneficial relationship between the UK and EU on COVID-19.

Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take - in the short-, medium- and long term - to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens.

In the end, openness and global cooperation of all countries will be key to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges.

We will continue our discussions.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
