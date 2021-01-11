Joint Statement of the United States of America, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Announcement of the Central Asia Investment Partnership

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Begin Text:

Today the Governments of the United States of America, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan are announcing the launch of the Central Asia Investment Partnership. The participants welcome other countries to join this initiative to promote regional economic partnership and prosperity.

Through this initiative, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Astana International Financial Centre, acting in the interests of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will make all possible efforts to raise at least $1 billion over five years to support projects that advance private-sector led growth and increase economic connectivity within Central Asia and the broader region.

The Central Asia Investment Partnership will advance private sector led projects that exemplify international standards for quality infrastructure and promote inclusive, transparent, and sustainable investments. In doing so, partners will maximize the success and positive impact of the projects and mobilize additional private investment to the region.

The Central Asia Investment Partnership is an important step in advancing U.S. efforts to support economic growth and prosperity for Central Asia. Working through the C5+1 platform, the initiative will seek to take advantage of opportunities for increasing trade, development, and connectivity to make each country in Central Asia stronger and more prosperous. As the region seeks to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such cooperation and resilience is more important than ever.

The Central Asia Investment Partnership is based on a respect for the development and prosperity of each of the Central Asian countries.

In addition to supporting regional projects, DFC will continue to deepen its bilateral partnerships in Central Asia through signing bilateral Memorandums of Understanding with the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Astana International Financial Centre, acting in the interests of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and exploring support for investment funds and other bilateral projects.

https://mift.uz/