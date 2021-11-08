Joint Statement on PCAOB Appointments

Nov. 8, 2021

We are pleased with the appointment of this impressive new Board under the dynamic leadership of Erica Williams. Having worked with Erica, we know that she is a dedicated and tenacious public servant and have every confidence that she will ably and effectively lead the PCAOB. We are also excited that the deeply talented investor advocate and public servant Kara Stein will be joining the Board. We look forward to this new chapter for the PCAOB including working to modernize audit standards, increase transparency, and enhance stakeholder engagement.