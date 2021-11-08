Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint Statement on PCAOB Appointments

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov. 8, 2021

We are pleased with the appointment of this impressive new Board under the dynamic leadership of Erica Williams. Having worked with Erica, we know that she is a dedicated and tenacious public servant and have every confidence that she will ably and effectively lead the PCAOB. We are also excited that the deeply talented investor advocate and public servant Kara Stein will be joining the Board. We look forward to this new chapter for the PCAOB including working to modernize audit standards, increase transparency, and enhance stakeholder engagement.

Disclaimer

SEC - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pGAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pCELCUITY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pOTR ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pBATTALION OIL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pHERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP /WA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pPRIMORIS SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBanco do Brasil 3Q Net Income Rose on Smaller Provisions
DJ
05:18pAPPFOLIO : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:18pPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air:Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, GitLab, International Consolidated Air..
4Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
5Tesla shares ease after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock

HOT NEWS