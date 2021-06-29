Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joint Statement on Sudan by David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva on Behalf of the World Bank Group and the IMF

06/29/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021-We are very pleased to announce a landmark achievement for Sudan, marking another important step in its reengagement with the international community. Today Sudan reached the HIPC Decision point, thus becoming the 38th country eligible to receive debt relief under the initiative, which was jointly launched by the World Bank and the IMF in 1996 to ensure no poor country faces a debt burden it cannot manage.

This is by far the largest such HIPC operation--with a total debt relief of $23.3 billion in present value terms, which is over three times the next largest HIPC case, and represents about 36 percent of the total cumulative HIPC debt relief granted for the 37 countries previously benefitting from this initiative. This will be complemented by other debt relief initiatives anchored to the HIPC initiative that will bring total debt relief to more than $50 billion in net present value terms, representing over 90% of Sudan's total external debt. This landmark achievement sets Sudan on the path to freeing the country from the heavy debt burden inherited from the past.

After Sudan completed its exchange rate unification Sudan cleared its arrears to the International Development Association (IDA) in March, enabling its full re-engagement with the World Bank Group after nearly three decades. This paved the way for nearly $2 billion of new IDA grants, including through enhanced IDA support in recognition of its impressive turnaround and sustained reform efforts. Today is also a historic day for the IMF, since arrears to the IMF are now cleared and as of today for the first time since 1974, there are no countries with protracted arrears to the IMF.

We congratulate the Sudanese government and people for their commendable hard work and progress toward this remarkable milestone. We thank all those donors and partners who have contributed to this effort, including much needed early support to protect the most vulnerable, through the $820 million Sudan Family Support Program jointly financed with IDA pre-arrears clearance grants and donor support. We will continue to provide support for Sudan's economic revival and poverty reduction strategy in the years ahead, and call on the international community to continue to support Sudan in sustaining this momentum.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 21:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSTONE HARBOR EMERGING MARKETS TOTAL INCOME FUND  : Announcement
PR
05:58pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : One Billion Smartphones Worldwide Have Wireless Charging
BU
05:56pCYMBRIA  : investment in EdgePoint
AQ
05:56pSALESFORCE  : Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:55pUS Department of Labor, Office of the US Trade Representative convene inaugural meeting of US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's Labor Council
PU
05:55pSALESFORCE  : Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
BU
05:53pCoalition of State Bioscience Institutes Releases the 2021 Life Sciences Workforce Trends Report at BIO Digital
BU
05:52pPACIFIC GLOBAL ETFS  : to Liquidate its High Yield ETF
BU
05:51pJoint Statement on Sudan by David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva on Behalf of the World Bank Group and the IMF
PU
05:51pHow to manage governance and institutional risks related to COVID-19 vaccination
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...

HOT NEWS