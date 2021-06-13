Log in
Joint Statement with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

06/13/2021 | 07:59am EDT
The Prime Minister of Australia and Chancellor of Germany discussed their mutual commitment to ambitious action on climate change in line with the Paris Agreement, and to deeper collaboration and partnership towards achieving net zero emissions and keeping the 1.5°C temperature goal within reach.

Recognising low emissions technologies are critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring economic growth and job creation, the Leaders announced the two countries have agreed an Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord, which has formally been signed by Ministers on 11 June. The Accord is an enduring commitment to enhance collaboration in technology innovation, research, development and deployment to build a global hydrogen industry.

Disclaimer

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet - Australian Government published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 11:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
