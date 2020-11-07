Log in
Joint Vienna Institute

11/07/2020 | 03:55pm EST

The IMF organizes courses at the JVI in Austria primarily for officials from countries in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. The JVI was established in 1992 and is currently supported by two Primary Members: the Austrian Authorities' the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Oesterreichische Nationalbank' and the IMF; as well as by five Contributing Members: the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the World Trade Organization. Since late 2007, the European Commission has had observer status. Generous financial support is also provided by a number of donor countries. Since 2009, the IMF has expanded its offerings at the JVI to cover more advanced topics in macroeconomics and finance.

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 20:55:00 UTC
