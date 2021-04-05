Joint statement by joint coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria on the problems of the repatriation of the Syrian refugees and IDPs in the COVID-19 environment and under pressure of western countries sanctions

05.04.2021 (10:00)

Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees are constantly working to provide comprehensive assistance to Syrian citizens in returning to their homeland and restoring peaceful life. As a result of joint activities 2 237 410 Syrian citizens have returned to their chosen places of residence to date.

The Syria pay special attention to the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, stabilization of the security situation, employment of citizens, restoration of the economy, housing and social infrastructure. At present, the Syrian government has decided to increase the pace of this work, realizing that Syrians who have been forced to leave the country due to fight against terrorism have been living in precarious conditions of the tent camps in neighboring countries. For the implementation of this initiative, required funds have been allocated.

At the same time, despite the enormous efforts made by the Syrian authorities to create favorable conditions for the return of their citizens to their native places, the United States and its allies continue to carry out a whole range of measures, including an unprecedented propaganda campaign aimed at keeping refugees in the territory of neighboring countries with Syria.

We consider it necessary to draw attention to the assessment of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding the prospects for the return of citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic located in the states of the Middle East region, according to which the more than 70% of Syrians hope to return to their places of permanent residence. In this regard, a logical question arises: Why is this not happening yet?

The answer is obvious. It is advantageous for the American side to maintain the unstable situation in Syria in order to further justify its illegal presence and continue looting the natural resources belonging to the Syrian people. Specifically for this purpose, US-controlled news agencies post fake publications about the situation in Syria, intimidating Syrians and and stopping them from returning home.

Furthermore, the illegal sanctions policy pursued by the United States against Syria hampers the realization of large-scale economic projects that provide Syrians with jobs, and increase their income.

In doing so, it is exactly on the territory controlled by the American side in the north-east of Syria that the situation in the Al-Khol refugee camp is rapidly deteriorating, where members of the Islamic State terrorist organization continue to terrorize. With the connivance of the American side, the militants organized a channel for the delivery of weapons, ammunition and communications equipment to the camp. In' Al-Khol ' there are courts created by jihadists. Cases of murders and attempts on the lives of camp residents who do not support radical extremism have become more frequent. Considerable attention is paid to the 'indoctrination' of minors in order to radicalize them and join the ranks of terrorists.

We would draw attention to continued presence of the United States in Syria and the occupation of its territories and the absence of any effective steps to solve the problems of refugee camps only exacerbates the criminal situation in Syria and contributes to the resumption of terrorist activity in the entire Middle East region.

We call on the international community to consolidate its efforts to provide real assistance to the Syrian people, recover the Syrian economy, and take the necessary steps to immediately lift the illegal sanctions against Syria in order to restore stability and security in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Middle east region.

Head of the Russian Joint Coordination Committee on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees - Head of National Center for the State Defense Control of the Russian Federation

M. Mizintsev

Head of the Syrian Joint Coordination Committee on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees - Minister of Local Administration and Environment of the Syrian Arab Republic

H.Makhluf