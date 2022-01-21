Log in
Joint statement on meeting between President Ramaphosa and civil society organisations on social protection

01/21/2022 | 04:02am EST
President Cyril Ramaphosa, supported by Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, met with a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) collective on Tuesday, 18 January 2022. The meeting was held in response to the request by the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), Black Sash Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII), #PayTheGrants, and Amandla.mobi to discuss a proposal for the extension and improvement of the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) beyond March 2022 and possible policy pathways to the introduction of a Basic Income Grant (BIG). The President expressed his appreciation for the constructive manner in which the engagement took place, and the acknowledgement by the CSOs regarding the unprecedented measures government has taken to help households face the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SRD grant coverage has grown significantly since its introduction, from 6 million to 10.3 million recipients a month. Through this grant, the Department of Social Development (DSD) and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have successfully reached many of those most vulnerable in our society. Research has confirmed the positive impact of this grant in reducing poverty and hunger. President Ramaphosa expressed his deep concern around the hardship faced by the more than 13 million unemployed and impoverished people in South Africa and the need for government to protect the dignity of all its people while being mindful of the resource base. The CSOs presented research on the critical role that social security plays in reducing poverty and hunger and improving socioeconomic conditions. Recommendations from the CSO Collective for the SRD Grant included improving the design of the grant; extending it, expanding the eligibility criteria to reach more people who need it, and increasing the value of the grant. The meeting affirmed the need to work towards affordable and sustainable social protection mechanisms that complement job creation and drive local demand, with due consideration of the fiscal implications. The meeting agreed to have further engagement on the proposals as part of broader consultation among all stakeholders on social protection measures that are appropriate to the country's circumstances and the needs of the South African people.

Media enquiries:
Representative of CSO Collective, Rachel Bukasa on 071 435 3737 or rachel@blacksash.org.za
Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za
Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS