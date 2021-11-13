Log in
JokerManor Introduces Token Sale on Biconomy Launchpad

11/13/2021 | 11:00am EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2021) - JokerManor is a GameFi Aggregator and Launchpad that aims to build a Metaverse that connects game developers, publishers, gamers and brands. Developers can launch decentralized games, players can play games for free and earn revenue and or assets (NFTs) and brands are offered the ability to market, get exposure and ultimately sell their products and services, within the ecosystem.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/103425_manor.jpg

Figure 1: JokerManor introduces token sale on Biconomy Launchpad

JokerManor announced this week the token pre-sale on the Canadian Biconomy Exchange Launchpad. Users will be able to use USDT and BIT tokens to subscribe to JKT, the native token of JokerManor Metaverse. Those who have held Biconomy Exchange Token - BIT on Biconomy Exchange for 5 days before the pre-sale will be able to purchase JKT from 15th November to 16th November 2021.

Joker Manor Team sees great potential in the GameFi Metaverse. Leading tech company Facebook already changed its name into Meta to reflect its focus and pivot to the Metaverse. ​​Therefore, the Joker Manor company is also heading for immersion in Metaverse and attracting similar projects for its Launchpad.
Token sale on Biconomy Launchpad is a very important event for the development of the project ecosystem. JKT holders can utilize their token to realize the features like secure payment within the ecosystem, NFT collections, yield farming, governance voting, etc.

After the pre-sale on Biconomy Launchpad, JKT will be also on the PancakeSwap DEX, following other exchanges including a combination of both CEXs and DEXs.

According to JokerManor, its Metaverse ecosystem consists of five core and very distinct features- Metaverse, NFTs, Marketing & Advertising for Brands, Aggregator Solutions and Launchpad Assistance & Accelerator Services. The ecosystem's ethos is simple, Free to Play and Play to Earn, players do not need any kind of approval or face any financial barriers to start to play games on the platform. They can earn rewards through playing various games as well, stake in the LP Pools and using Yield Farming solutions. Being User Friendly is another key focus area, where JokerManor is fully compatible with the BSC Network, users can link their existing BSC wallets, browse their favourite Metaverse games, initiating a much faster and cheaper gaming experience.

By developing its foundation infrastructure, JokerManor is now working to incubate games independently as well as partner with leading GameFi projects to grow the metaverse ecosystem.
According to JokerManor, it will formally launch a large, inclusive and integrated meta-universe game in 2022 Q3.

Website: https://www.jokerfi.com

Social Links:
https://t.me/JokerManor_Metaverse
https://twitter.com/joker_manor


Media Contact:
JokerManor
business@jokerfi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103425


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS