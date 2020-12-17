Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jon Tester : Tester Statement on Final Packers and Stockyards Undue Preference Rule

12/17/2020 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Senator Jon Tester today released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the final Packers and Stockyards undue preference rule:

'This rule is a slap in the face to America's family ranchers and poultry farmers, and it is a serious setback in the fight against corporate consolidation in agriculture that threatens America's food supply chain and the livelihoods of thousands of Montanans,' said Tester. 'Months ago, Senator Chuck Grassley and I urged USDA to revise this rule so that it would provide producers with the long overdue protections against retaliation and predatory practices intended by the Packers and Stockyards Act. Unfortunately, USDA sided with corporations rather than America's farmers and ranchers, so it's essential that Congress step in and pass legislation that will safeguard rural America's economy and way of life.'

This Agricultural Marketing Service rule was required by the 2008 Farm Bill, which obligated the USDA to implement regulations to establish criteria that the Secretary of Agriculture would use in determining whether an undue or unreasonable preference or advantage has occurred in violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act has been notoriously weak, in part because of overly broad statutory terms that this rule was intended to clarify.

Earlier this year, Tester released his three-part Rancher Relief Plan to protect family farmers and ranchers and combat corporate consolidation in agriculture. These bipartisan initiatives include:

  1. Increasing interstate commerce and diversifying meat production in Montana and neighboring states;
  2. Legislation to ensure fair prices at the farm gate from large packers;
  3. And the first bipartisan Senate push for mandatory Country of Origin Labeling since Congress repealed it in 2015.

Tester is leading the charge in the efforts to create fair cattle markets for ranchers across the country. Tester demanded Attorney General Barr investigate pricing fixing in the cattle industry to determine the impetus for the glaring price irregularities in the marketplace. Additionally, after Montana's ranchers saw the steepest decline in cattle prices in forty years, Tester called on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to take immediate action to stabilize beef markets. And in order to reduce the processing bottleneck and get more food onto the tables of folks in need, he wrote a letter to USDA requesting a waiver for the state of Montana to allow custom exempt butchers to process meat for food banks.

Disclaimer

Jon Tester published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:42:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pU.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data
RE
01:52pBiogen to pay $22 million to resolve U.S. drug charity kickback probe
RE
01:43pJON TESTER : Tester Statement on Final Packers and Stockyards Undue Preference Rule
PU
01:40pGoogle hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search monopoly
RE
01:37pCanada unveils hydrogen strategy to kick-start clean fuel industry
RE
01:37pAS TRUCKS STACK UP, DOVER CEO SAYS : expect some Brexit disruption
RE
01:34pUK says chances of Brexit trade deal are below 50%, despite EU optimism
RE
01:33pSacklers apologize but deflect blame at U.S. congressional opioid hearing
RE
01:30pUK's Gove says Brexit trade talks could go on beyond Christmas
RE
01:29pEU officials do not expect UK trade deal sealed at chiefs' Thursday call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ