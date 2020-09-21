Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jones Potato Chip Co. in Ohio Satisfies Terms of Consent Decision and Order Involving Alleged PACA Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:15am EDT
Date
Monday, September 21, 2020 - 11:30am
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
155-20

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 - In a complaint filed on April 21, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) alleged that Jones Potato Chip Co. of Mansfield, Ohio, failed to make full payment promptly in the total amount of $438,673 to four sellers for multiple lots of produce in violation of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA). In this case, Jones Potato Chip Co. paid sellers for produce, but not in a timely fashion in accordance with the PACA.<_o3a_p>

After the complaint was filed, USDA and Jones Potato Chip Co. entered into a consent decision and order in which Jones Potato Chip Co. agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $5,000 for making untimely payments to sellers for produce purchases. As a result of Jones Potato Chip Co. satisfying the terms of the consent decision and order, the finding that it had committed repeated and flagrant PACA violations was permanently abated without further process and the case has been closed.<_o3a_p>

The PACA Division, a part of AMS' Fair Trade Practices Program, regulates fair trading practices of produce businesses that are operating subject to PACA, including buyers, sellers, commission merchants, dealers and brokers within the fruit and vegetable industry.<_o3a_p>

In the past three years, USDA resolved approximately 3,500 PACA claims involving more than $58 million. PACA staff also assisted more than 7,800 callers with issues valued at approximately $148 million. These are just two examples of how USDA continues to support the fruit and vegetable industry.<_o3a_p>

For further information, contact Corey Elliot, Chief, Investigative Enforcement Branch, at (202) 720-6873, or by email at PACAInvestigations@ams.usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:32aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Launches 12-week Cargo Service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
11:32aRed River Bank Announces Expansion to Lafayette, LA
GL
11:31aEBAY : Launches Seller-Driven Campaign Highlighting Challenges
AQ
11:31aCorient Announces New Strategic Partnership with Merchant
BU
11:31aLuxury SUV Market - Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Preference For Safety And Comfort to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aTaurine Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
11:31aSYNOPTEK :  Partners With NPWR Group to Extend Salesforce Capabilities
BU
11:31aGreen House Data Expands Services, Footprint, Rebrands as Lunavi as it Helps Organizations Illuminate Path from Legacy Systems to Modern Application Innovation
BU
11:31aCoverfly ‘Pitch Week' Kicks Off Virtually on Monday, September 21; the Industry's Largest Talent-Discovery Event, With Over 250 Pitch Meetings for New Writers
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola shares slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group