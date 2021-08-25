Joni Mitchell to be Honored as 2022 MusiCares® Person of the Year

Mitchell to be Honored for Her Musical Contributions With Tribute Concert Lineup to be Announced

MusiCares® announced today that Joni Mitchell, eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 16-time GRAMMY Award nominee, has been chosen as the 2022 MusiCares® Person of the Year. Mitchell is the honoree of the 31st annual Person of the Year benefit gala.

Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs. The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sat, Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

"We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists."

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. It includes a reception and silent auction, offering an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind items for bidding guests, followed by a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Mitchell.

"I'm honored to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity," said Mitchell, "I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need."

As the industry heals from the recent pandemic and live music returns, so does the Person of the Year tribute. Since 1991, money raised from this gala goes toward MusiCares programs and services that assist the music community, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief. The safety of our honorees, guests, performers, and staff is our first priority. The event will follow all necessary COVID-19 precautions, safety guidelines and requirements set forth by health officials.

Mitchell joins a prestigious list of recent MusiCares Person of the Year honorees including Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton and the 2020 honorees, Aerosmith.

The event will be produced by the newly formed live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. Between the two of them, they've created broadcasts seen by millions for the Academy Awards, the GRAMMYs and the Super Bowl, and once-in-a-lifetime music tributes to the Beatles, Prince, Elton John, the Bee Gees, Stevie Wonder, and Motown.

Tables will be available for purchase on Sept. 8, 2021, 10 a.m. PT at www.musicares.org/person-year. For more information about MusiCares Person of the Year, please visit www.musicares.org or email personoftheyear@musicares.org.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy® in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

ABOUT LEWIS + CLARK

The newly formed live broadcast production outfit, Lewis & Clark, brings together Joe Lewis, founder of the Joe Lewis Company (JLC), and R.A. Clark, president and Emmy-nominated executive producer of Lion’s Heart Productions. As a team, the two have overseen thousands of hours of live television programming and thousands of live consumer and fan-facing events including the Academy Awards Pre-Show, the GRAMMYs, The Academy of Country Music Awards and events around the Super Bowl.

The company offers full-service TV production, live event production and creative services. Their Los Angeles campus offers in-house scenic fabrication, design and printing facilities, and an entire logistics staff. Both Joe Lewis Company (JLC) and Lion’s Heart Productions will continue to service its existing clientele. Find out more at: lewisandclark.tv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005171/en/