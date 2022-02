Jordan Mortgage Refinance PSC : Disclosure (JMRC) 2022 02 10

Please note that the Board of Directors of Jordan

Mortgage Refinance company Ltd decided in its meeting

held on 9/ 2/2022 that the date of the 25 TH Ordinary

General Assembly meeting will be on Wednesday

9/3/2022 at 9:00 am, through visual and electronic

communication, Immediately followed by the

extraordinary general assembly meeting , as per the

procedures for organizing the General Assembly Meetings

issued by the Minister of Industry and Trade in

accordance with the provisions of Clause 2 of Paragraph

Two of Defense Order No. 5 of 2020. A copy of the

invitation and the annual report will sent to you once

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.