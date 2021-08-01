Log in
Jordan Mortgage Refinance PSC : JMRC SOLD ISSUE Bonds No (308).

08/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
The General Manager Of Jordan Mortgage Refinance Company Mr.Abed Al-Razzak Tubaishat Stated that the JMRC sold on 1/8/2021 the Issue No (308) for JOD (10) million at fixed interest (4.40%) per annum (7) years.

The Board of Securities commission has approved to put the bonds for subscription by its resolutions no (65/2021) on 30/3/2021.

The JMRC is Seeking to activate the housing finance market through providing medium and long term finance to the banks and financial institution which grants mortgage loans, and also to develop the capital market through issuing corporate bonds in the local capital market and thus contribute to increase investment instruments in the capital market.


Disclaimer

Jordan Mortgage Refinance Company PSC published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
