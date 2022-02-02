Log in
Jordan Mortgage Refinance PSC : JMRC SOLD ISSUE Bonds No (319).

02/02/2022 | 09:29am GMT
The General Manager Of Jordan Mortgage Refinance Company Mr.Abed Al-Razzak Tubaishat Stated that the JMRC sold on 31/1/2022 the Issue No (319) for JOD (15) million at fixed interest (3.75%) per annum (3) years.

The Board of Securities commission has approved to put the bonds for subscription by its resolutions no (169/2021) on 10/10/2021.

The JMRC is Seeking to activate the housing finance market through providing medium and long term finance to the banks and financial institution which grants mortgage loans, and also to develop the capital market through issuing corporate bonds in the local capital market and thus contribute to increase investment instruments in the capital market.

Disclaimer

Jordan Mortgage Refinance Company PSC published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
