Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jordan's Economic Update — April 2021

04/02/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jordan is currently facing back-to-back second and third waves of COVID-19 infections, while the country's major economic indicators continue to deteriorate. The twin deficits have substantially widened, the debt level has increased, and unemployment is rising. However, the fall-out on Jordan's economic growth during 2020 remains relatively modest compared to peer countries. Going forward, Jordan's economic outlook largely depends on the rebound in global demand and international travel as well as the pace and scale of domestic vaccination.

Recent Developments

The Jordanian economy contracted by 1.5% during the first nine months of 2020 (9M-2020). The impact of the shock on GDP remains relatively muted compared to peer countries. Despite this fact, COVID-19 has had a particularly devastating effect on the country's travel and tourism sector, which accounted for around 18% of GDP and of total employment in 2019.

In the immediate run, several policy measures are expected to provide some boost including public sector employees' salary increase, social security net programs and the minimum wage increase. Exports are expected to perform better as demand strengthens in the U.S. and Gulf countries. Nevertheless, growth in the immediate run faces significant downside risks due to rising COVID-19 cases and slow vaccination, and over medium-term remains constrained by the country's chronic structural weaknesses.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSTAR BULK CARRIERS  : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
PU
09:32aPerformance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in March
PU
09:32aNBS IPS system in March
PU
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES  : Senior Management to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference
BU
09:31aSOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021
BU
09:28aTesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
RE
09:27aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP  : Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 Billion Goal
BU
09:26aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
09:26aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D  : Insurance Supervision Agency's adjusted recommendation regarding dividend payments
PU
09:25aAirbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ