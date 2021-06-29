Joseph's House of Camden Names Edward Borden and Erin Hadden to its Board of Managers

CAMDEN, N.J., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph’s House of Camden , a South Jersey homeless shelter committed to providing resources, social and housing services for those in need, today announced that Mr. Edward Borden and Ms. Erin Hadden have joined the Board of Managers, effective immediately.



Mr. Ed Borden is a resident of Cherry Hill, NJ and possesses a long career of public service. Ed served as Camden County Prosecutor for five years. He has been an instructor in many professional development programs and has served on various charitable and civic boards, including DARE-NJ and the American Red Cross. For eight years, Ed served as one of three members of the Board of Commissioners, the governing body of Haddonfield, NJ. He was previously a member of Haddonfield’s Board of Education for five years. Mr. Borden was also the recipient of the Saint Thomas More Award for his work.

Ms. Erin Hadden was born and raised in the greater Philadelphia area, and has supported Joseph’s House of Camden as a committee member and volunteer for over four and a half years. A public relations and communications professional with FischTank PR, a NYC-based PR firm, Erin has helped develop and scale Joseph’s House’s external communications and marketing programs. Her role in developing email marketing, press exposure and fundraising support has helped grow Joseph’s House’s public profile in the South Jersey and greater Philadelphia-area.

“I’m so excited to have Ed Borden and Erin Hadden bring their expertise from their respective fields, as well as their dedication and compassion to the Joseph’s House Board. I have known both since starting as Executive Director of Joseph’s House in 2019 and have worked with each of them to advance our mission. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with them in their new roles,” said Shawn Sheekey, Executive Director at Joseph’s House of Camden.

“One of my favorite things about supporting PR and marketing efforts at Joseph’s House over the past few years has been getting to know the staff, leadership, volunteers and community supporters and learning about how they’ve grown the organization to make a difference in the community in as many ways as possible. It’s truly an honor to be appointed to the Board of Managers and take on a bigger role in these efforts,” said Erin Hadden, Joseph’s House of Camden Board Member. “I’m thrilled to be bringing my perspective and expertise to the Board and look forward to doing my part to further our mission of providing guests experiencing homelessness with a path forward and bright future.”

“Having volunteered and collaborated with the Joseph’s House team for many years, I am very familiar with the dedicated staff and Board,” said Ed Borden, Joseph’s House of Camden Board Member. “It will be an honor to assist in the work Father Bob McDermott and others began so many years ago and continue to truly make a difference in the South Jersey community.”

About Joseph’s House of Camden

Joseph’s House of Camden is a non-profit emergency shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid men and women of South Jersey who are experiencing homelessness by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, access to supportive housing, and comprehensive social services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, JHOC did not miss a single day of service in 2020 and continues to operate, day and night, ensuring that those who need support will find it at Joseph’s House. Information and links to donate can be found on the website . Follow us on Facebook .