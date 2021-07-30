Log in
Jostens stays conversant on style and tradition with launch of Legacy Signet Ring™ for high school and college students

07/30/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Minneapolis, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the industry leader and innovator of high school and college class jewelry, Jostens recently launched their Legacy Signet Ring, showcasing the company’s continuous position on the pulse of emerging trends that stand the test of time.

The Legacy Signet Ring was inspired by the iconic signet ring, which historically saw the center crest highlighting a personal signature or family heritage symbol. Similarly, high school and college students can customize the ring to proudly display what they stand for, with options ranging from initials to illustrative expressions.

“At Jostens, we believe in the tradition of what a class ring celebrates. Today there is a resurgence of vintage and antique trends not only in jewelry, but in the way our students are shopping,” says Alyson Araque, director of merchandising at Jostens Corporate Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn. “We love that the Legacy Signet Ring marries this vintage look with what we proudly create at Jostens – which is a ring that celebrates our students’ achievements and can be passed down to future generations.” 

Students can create their “mark” with a number of personal customization options for their Legacy Signet Ring.

They can choose their metal from 10 different gold, silver and rose-gold looks – everything from Jostens White Lustrium® to 18-karat gold. For the center crest, high schoolers can select initials, mascot or expression, while college students can opt for initials, curriculum or expression. Both audiences can further detail each side of their Legacy Signet Ring with numbers or letters of personal meaning, along with internal engraving.

To learn more about the Legacy Signet Ring and other class jewelry from Jostens that is both sustainable and fashion-forward, visit Jostens.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K–12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments 


Rick Medeiros
Jostens
952-830-3322
Rick.Medeiros@jostens.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
